Tejada’s 33 lead Towson past Stony Brook 69-57

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada’s 33 points led Towson over Stony Brook 69-57 on Thursday. Tejada added seven rebounds…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada’s 33 points led Towson over Stony Brook 69-57 on Thursday.

Tejada added seven rebounds for the Tigers (14-12, 6-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Dylan Williamson added 17 points while going 6 of 18 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, while adding five assists.

Jonah Butler led the way for the Seawolves (15-11, 7-6) with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Stony Brook also got 10 points from Erik Pratt. Rob Brown III finished with 10 points.

Towson took the lead with 18:32 left in the first half and did not trail again. Tejada led their team in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 39-23 at the break. Towson was outscored by Stony Brook in the second half by a four-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Tejada led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.