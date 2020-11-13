Georgetown basketball releases partial 2020-21 NCAA schedule

Georgetown will open its season against UMBC and face off against longtime rival Syracuse on Jan. 9, the school announced Friday in its partially released season schedule.

Georgetown to open season against UMBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Georgetown will open its season against UMBC and face off against longtime rival Syracuse on January 9, the school announced Friday in its partially released season schedule.

The Hoyas first six games will be played at McDonough Arena without fans. The team’s first six games include a visit from the currently15th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers, third-ranked Villanova Wildcats and Connecticut Huskies, who just returned to the Big East.

The Hoyas round off their released schedule with a former Big East Conference matchup with Syracuse — they meet for the 96th time Saturday, January 9 at the Dome. The Hoyas walked away victorious the last time the two teams met, 89-79.

According to a Georgetown spokesperson, the additional schedule will be released in waves and a determination about where the remainder of 2021 games will be played and if fans will be allowed in the arena will be made at a later date.

See the full schedule released below:

Nov 25 (Wed) 4 p.m. Home UMBC McDonough Arena

Dec 1 (Tue) 7 p.m. Home Navy McDonough Arena

Dec 6 (Sun) 4:30 p.m. Home West Virginia McDonough Arena

Dec 8 (Tue) 7 p.m. Home Coppin State McDonough Arena

Dec 11 (Fri) 5 p.m. Home Villanova McDonough Arena

Dec 13 (Sun) 7:30 p.m. Home UConn McDonough Arena

Dec 20 (Sun) 6:30 p.m. Away St. John’s New York, N.Y.

Dec 23 (Wed) 5 p.m. Away Seton Hall South Orange, N.J.

Jan 9 (Sat) TBD Away Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y.