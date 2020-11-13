CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Georgetown basketball releases partial…

Georgetown basketball releases partial 2020-21 NCAA schedule

Quinton Mayo | @NBCSWashington

November 13, 2020, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgetown to open season against UMBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Georgetown will open its season against UMBC and face off against longtime rival Syracuse on January 9, the school announced Friday in its partially released season schedule. 

The Hoyas first six games will be played at McDonough Arena without fans. The team’s first six games include a visit from the currently15th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers, third-ranked Villanova Wildcats and Connecticut Huskies, who just returned to the Big East.

The Hoyas round off their released schedule with a former Big East Conference matchup with Syracuse — they meet for the 96th time Saturday, January 9 at the Dome. The Hoyas walked away victorious the last time the two teams met, 89-79.

According to a Georgetown spokesperson, the additional schedule will be released in waves and a determination about where the remainder of 2021 games will be played and if fans will be allowed in the arena will be made at a later date.

See the full schedule released below:

Nov 25 (Wed)   4 p.m.      Home   UMBC            McDonough Arena                         

Dec 1 (Tue)    7 p.m.      Home   Navy            McDonough Arena                         

Dec 6 (Sun)    4:30 p.m.   Home   West Virginia   McDonough Arena                         

Dec 8 (Tue)    7 p.m.      Home   Coppin State    McDonough Arena                         

Dec 11 (Fri)   5 p.m.      Home   Villanova       McDonough Arena                         

Dec 13 (Sun)   7:30 p.m.   Home   UConn           McDonough Arena                         

Dec 20 (Sun)   6:30 p.m.   Away   St. John’s      New York, N.Y.                          

Dec 23 (Wed)   5 p.m.      Away   Seton Hall      South Orange, N.J.                      

Jan 9 (Sat)    TBD         Away   Syracuse        Syracuse, N.Y.

Related News

Recommended

Deadline to send data to federal cyber dashboard coming in 2021

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up