Maryland’s Jairus Hamilton receives waiver, is eligible for 2020-21 season

Maryland's Jairus Hamilton receives waiver to play 2020-21 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Head coach Mark Turgeon and the Maryland men’s basketball team received exciting news Tuesday when they announced incoming transfer forward Jairus Hamilton had received a waiver from the NCAA. Hamilton will now be eligible to play for the Terps in the upcoming 2020-21 college basketball season.

“Nothing made me happier than to deliver this news to Jairus and our team at practice today,” Turgeon said in the team’s statement. “Jairus remained positive throughout the entire process and we are thrilled for him. I am extremely thankful to the NCAA for diligently working with our administration, compliance staff and Jairus’ family to see this through.”

Hamilton himself was enthusiastic as well.

“I am so appreciative of the NCAA and Maryland for their efforts in granting me this opportunity,” Hamilton said. “I am proud to be a Maryland Terrapin and am looking forward to finishing my career with my teammates in College Park.”

Maryland will need to rely on Hamilton right away given their lack of frontcourt depth. With the Mitchell twins transferring out of the program midway through last season and potential lottery pick Jalen Smith declaring early for the NBA Draft, the Terps were severely limited up front.

Hamilton isn’t a star, but he was a highly-regarded prospect when he committed to Boston College, where he started 28 games over the past two seasons. He will join a veteran core of wing players at Maryland, including senior Darryl Morsell and juniors Andrew Wiggins and Eric Ayala.

Hamilton is now one of five new additions for the upcoming season, alongside freshmen Aquan Smart, Marcus Dockery and Arnaud Revaz, plus fellow transfer Galin Smith (Alabama).