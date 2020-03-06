Ranked teams meet as No. 9 Maryland hosts No. 25 Michigan

Two ranked teams battle in College Park as No. 25 Michigan visits No. 9 Maryland in a late season showdown.

No. 25 Michigan (19-11, 10-9) vs. No. 9 Maryland (23-7, 13-6)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 25 Michigan visits No. 9 Maryland in a late season showdown. Michigan has four wins and five losses against ranked opponents this season, while Maryland has won three of its five games against ranked teams.

SENIOR STUDS: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Franz Wagner have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Simpson has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terps have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Maryland has 38 assists on 73 field goals (52.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Michigan has assists on 40 of 88 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

