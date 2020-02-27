The Associated Press

Thursday

1. South Carolina (28-1) beat Florida 100-67. Next: vs No. 12 Texas A&M, Sunday.

2. Baylor (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

3. Oregon (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

4. Stanford (24-4) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Arizona, Friday.

5. Louisville (26-3) beat Boston College 68-48. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

6. UConn (24-3) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

7. Maryland (24-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

8. N.C. State (23-4) vs. Syracuse. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

9. UCLA (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

10. Mississippi State (23-5) vs. Arkansas. Next. At Ole Miss, Sunday.

11. Gonzaga (27-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

12. Texas A&M (22-6) lost to Alabama 76-63. Next: at No 1. South Carolina, Sunday.

13. Arizona (22-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Stanford, Friday.

14. Northwestern (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (21-6) beat Georgia 88-77. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

16. DePaul (25-4) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

17. Oregon State (20-8) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

18. Iowa (23-5) beat Minnesota 90-82. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

19. Florida State (22-6) beat Clemson 81-54. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

20. South Dakota (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Saturday.

21. Missouri State (23-3) at Illinois State. Next: At Bradley, Sunday.

22. Indiana (22-7) beat Nebraska 81-53. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

23. Princeton (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Friday. Next: vs. Yale, Saturday.

24. Arizona State (19-9) did not play. Next: vs. California, Friday.

25. TCU (20-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

