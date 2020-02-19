Georgetown blows early lead, falls to Providence, 73-63

Georgetown led 34-30 at halftime and protected a slim lead through the first eight minutes of the second half but lost to Providence, 73-63.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alpha Diallo had 18 points and eight rebounds and Luwane Pipkins added 16 points as Providence defeated Georgetown 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Kalif Young added 11 points and nine rebounds and Maliek White had 11 points and seven assists for Providence (15-12, 8-6 Big East Conference).

Georgetown led 34-30 at halftime and protected a slim lead through the first eight minutes of the second half. The Friars tied it at 49 on a putback by Diallo with 11:50 remaining and pushed their lead to eight points when Pipkins hit a 3-pointer near the seven-minute mark. In the final minute, Pipkins made three free throws and Diallo two to preserve the win.

Providence scored 43 points in the second half, shooting 60% after halftime, 44% for the game.

“We just ran out of steam, ran out of energy, ran out of effort,” Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said. “All the things we had been doing great. Those guys are logging some heavy minutes. Tonight, it just took its toll.”

With Mac McClung sidelined for all but eight minutes of the game with an injury, Jahvon Blair had 20 points for the Hoyas (15-11, 5-8) in 37 minutes. Terrell Allen added 16 points and Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and 12 rebounds, as four of the five Georgetown starters logged 35 or more minutes.

The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. Providence defeated Georgetown 76-60 on Dec. 31.

Providence plays Marquette at home on Saturday. Georgetown plays at DePaul on Saturday.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

