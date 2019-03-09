202
WATCH: Maryland Terp pops the question on the court

By Reem Nadeem March 9, 2019 10:08 am 03/09/2019 10:08am
The Maryland Terrapins won their match against Minnesota on Friday, but their Senior Night victory isn’t what stole the show.

As Ivan Bender was being honored before the game, he proposed to his girlfriend.

Even though she said yes, the excitement of Bender’s teammates stole the show.

Watch the moment:

