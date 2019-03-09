WATCH: Maryland Terp pops the question on the court

Maryland Terrapins won their match on Friday, but their Senior Night victory isn't what stole the show.

The Maryland Terrapins won their match against Minnesota on Friday, but their Senior Night victory isn’t what stole the show.

As Ivan Bender was being honored before the game, he proposed to his girlfriend.

Even though she said yes, the excitement of Bender’s teammates stole the show.

Watch the moment:

💍 WE’VE GOT A SENIOR NIGHT PROPOSAL 💍 Ivan Bender of @TerrapinHoops got on one knee as he was honored before tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/PPNAC2ppew — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2019

