George Washington hires Jamion Christian as new men’s basketball coach

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP March 21, 2019 4:52 pm 03/21/2019 04:52pm
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, Mount St. Mary's head coach Jamion Christian tries to pump up his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, in South Bend, Ind. Siena has hired Jamion Christian to replace Jimmy Patsos as its men's basketball coach. The school announced the move Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Christian spent the past six seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Mount St. Mary's. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)

Six days after parting ways with Maurice Joseph, George Washington has hired a new men’s basketball coach. The school announced Thursday that former Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jamion Christian will take over the program.

Christian, 36, spent six seasons at Mount St. Mary’s, where he played from 2000-03, guiding the Mountaineers to a 101-95 record and 1 NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017 before moving on to Siena this season. He owns a 118-111 overall head coaching mark.

A Quinton, Virginia, native, Christian takes over a program just four years removed from a 28-win season, but that has fallen off in wins each year since, bottoming out at 9-24 this year.

