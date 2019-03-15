George Washington terminates basketball coach Maurice Joseph

Less than two years after giving head coach Maurice Joseph a five-year contract, George Washington has fired its men's head basketball coach.

A day after the George Washington men’s basketball team’s season came to an end, the university has parted ways with head coach Maurice Joseph.

Joseph, 33, took over an embattled program in the wake of the athletic department scandal that led to previous head coach Mike Lonergan’s dismissal.

After taking over as interim coach heading into the 2017-18 season, Joseph was named full-time head coach and given a five-year contract in March 2018, compiling a 44-57 overall record over three years in Foggy Bottom.

The Colonials made the CBI in Joseph’s first season, but saw their win total fall each year under Joseph from 28 wins in the final year under Lonergan.

GW went just 9-24 this season, matching the lowest win total for the program since 2008.

George Washington’s season ended with a 61-57 defeat to George Mason University in the Atlantic-10 Tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

