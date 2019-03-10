10 creepiest mascots in the 2019 NCAA Tournament

The field is set for the 2019 NCAA Tournament, which means it's time once again for us to determine the most awkward, unnerving and downright terrifying mascots in this year's field of 68.

This is March. This is Madness. This is the time of year when we’re all reminded just how unnerving the entire enterprise of costumed characters representing sports teams is.

In case you missed last year’s list, we do have a few repeat offenders. But with plenty of new schools in the field this year, that means plenty of fresh, uh, things on the list, as well as a new “top” mascot. So with no further ado, enjoy, and apologies.

10. Willie The Wildcat (Kansas State) Hey, look who’s back. I see you guys are a 4-seed in the field this year. Cool, cool. Still not enough money in the athletic department budget to, you know, actually stitch you an entire costume, instead of just a furry, wildcat head, floating alarmingly atop a regular human body? Hey, whatever works, so long as you can sleep at night. Because the rest of us won’t be. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

