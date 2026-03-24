Tanking remains a problem in the NBA and the league is going to take action, again

There are some big games on Wednesday in the NBA. Atlanta visits Detroit in a matchup pitting a Hawks team…

There are some big games on Wednesday in the NBA.

Atlanta visits Detroit in a matchup pitting a Hawks team that is rolling against a Pistons team trying to lock up the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. Oklahoma City plays Boston, a showdown featuring the two most recent champions. Houston plays Minnesota, a game that could factor mightily into Western Conference seeding.

And Washington plays Utah. A team on a 16-game slide will visit a team that would unquestionably benefit from finishing fifth or worse in the league this season.

The tanking epidemic is being discussed yet again this week at the board of governors meeting in New York. The NBA has tweaked the draft process a few times over the years, and it seems like bigger changes are finally on the way. They probably won’t be finalized this week, but they’re coming.

“Are we seeing behavior that is worse this year than we’ve seen in recent memory? Yes, is my view,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month, adding that the league is “going to be looking more closely at the totality of all the circumstances this season in terms of teams’ behavior, and very intentionally wanted teams to be on notice.”

Silver will speak with reporters on Wednesday and the big news of the day is expected to be expansion plans, with the league’s governors set to vote this week on moving one step closer to adding franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle.

But once the hubbub of expansion talk dies down, tanking talk will come up. Again.

There have been three 16-game losing streaks in the NBA this season. Washington is on one now, Indiana — a team that made the NBA Finals last season, but knew this would be a reset year the second that Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of that series — snapped such a streak with a last-second win in Orlando on Monday night, and Sacramento went 0-16 during a stretch of January and February.

“We’ve got to get some wins, man. We’ve got to keep building as a team,” Indiana forward Pascal Siakam said in the televised on-court interview after the win in Orlando. “It’s been tough. It’s been a tough year for us, man. It shows your character. It tests you. But that’s life.”

Tanking has been a topic all season. Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai said back in the fall that the Nets — who had five first-round picks in last year’s draft — are rebuilding, noting that the team has only one first-round selection this year.

“We hope to get a good pick,” Tsai said at the All-In Summit. “So, you can predict what kind of strategy we will use for this season.”

The Nets are 17-55, the third-worst record in the league entering Tuesday. In the current lottery format, that would assure Brooklyn a 14% chance — the best odds possible — of winning the No. 1 pick.

Utah got fined $500,000 last month for not using its best players in the fourth quarter of games, one of which the Jazz actually won in Miami. The Wizards’ current 16-game losing streak is the fourth such streak by Washington in just over two years, a run of absolute futility matched only once before in NBA history. (For the record, in the three other instances since 2023-24 of Washington losing 16 straight games, it wins the 17th game.)

A bottom-five finish in the league standings would give Utah a 99.4% chance of winning a top-eight pick in the draft; otherwise, the pick would convey to Oklahoma City.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith, after the $500,000 fine got levied, responded on social media saying in part “agree to disagree … Also, we won the game in Miami and got fined? That makes sense.”

Agree to disagree may as well be the motto for tanking. It happens, like it or not.

All seem to agree on this: It’s bad.

Some teams are out of the playoff race and are thinking about their future, which is understandable. Milwaukee is mathematically alive but needs a series of miracles to reach the play-in tournament and its best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has battled injuries all season. It would make sense that the Bucks don’t want to risk him getting hurt again. It also makes sense that Antetokounmpo wants to keep playing. The National Basketball Players Association said Tuesday it wants to work with the league on “meaningful new proposals that will directly address and discourage tanking.”

Nobody can say for certain when tanking — the practice of trying to lose in order to manipulate draft odds and have a chance at the best player possible — really got invented. It goes back to at least 1982, when an owner openly said that finishing last was a great idea.

The owner was Donald Sterling, the then-San Diego Clippers owner who was swiftly fined $10,000 for the remark that was caught on tape. Sterling was kicked out of the league in 2014 and forced to sell the Clippers after it was found he made racist comments.

The prize Sterling wanted for tanking in 1982 was Ralph Sampson, the superstar center from Virginia. Sampson wound up staying in school for one more season, in part because the deadline he faced to enter the draft was before the coin flip that decided if the Clippers or the Los Angeles Lakers would get the No. 1 pick. Sampson didn’t want to take the risk of having to join the Clippers; the Lakers wound up winning the coin toss anyway.

Tanking didn’t work then. It doesn’t always work now. And yet, more than four decades later, here we are.

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