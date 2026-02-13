Rome Flynn repeats as NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP and Team Giannis wins 65-58

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rome Flynn earned MVP honors for the second straight year in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rome Flynn earned MVP honors for the second straight year in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, scoring 17 points to lead a team coached by Giannis Antetokounmpo to a 65-58 victory.

Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson coached the losing team, led by former 7-foot-6 NBA player Tacko Fall with 20 points.

The game brought basketball back to the Forum, home of the Los Angeles Lakers’ “Showtime” era until 1999, when they moved 10 miles away to downtown Los Angeles. Now, it has a different sponsor name under Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and is mostly used as a concert and entertainment venue.

K-pop made its debut at the game with boy group CORTIS performing at halftime.

Victor Wembanyama tossed up the opening tip between Team Giannis’ Jenna Bandy and Team Anthony’s Adrien Nunez, who got control, was fouled and missed his first throw.

Bandy was the only woman in either team’s starting lineup.

Team Giannis had a huge advantage in the paint with Fall grabbing most of the rebounds. His dunk made it a one-point game in the third.

Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang garnered the loudest screams of the night, especially after he scored back-to-back baskets in the first quarter for Team Giannis.

Two of the oldest guys on the court were Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia (age 46) and Rick Schnall (50-something), who’s part of the Charlotte Hornets ownership group. Schnall fouled Ishbia in the first quarter, and Ishbia hit the free throws in a throwback to his Michigan State playing days.

Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen hit a long shot from the red, white and blue line that was worth 4 points for Team Anthony. It launched a flurry of points for the wide receiver in the second quarter and he finished with 18 points.

Mascots from the Hornets and Mavericks alternated as sixth men restricted to playing in the backcourt for a bit in the third quarter.

Sidelined since Jan. 23 with a calf strain, Antetokounmpo won’t be playing in the All-Star Game on Sunday.

But the two-time MVP was assisted by his brothers Thanasis and Alex on Friday. Another assistant was Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts.

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin credited Betts for an inspiring halftime speech. “He definitely knows a lot about basketball,” Lin said.

The game marked the start of All-Star weekend, followed by the Rising Stars game down the street at Intuit Dome.

