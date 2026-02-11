John Tesh to perform ‘Roundball Rock’ live to open Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Coming to this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game: John Tesh and “Roundball Rock,” being performed live. Tesh…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Coming to this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game: John Tesh and “Roundball Rock,” being performed live.

Tesh will play the song to introduce Sunday’s All-Star Game, which will be aired on NBC and Peacock, the NBA said Wednesday while unveiling the musical performances for the weekend.

Ludacris, the three-time Grammy winner, will be the headliner and perform on Saturday before the All-Star dunk contest. A pair of Grammy winners — Brandy and Sarah McLachlan — will perform the U.S. and Canadian national anthems before Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Tesh will perform for the first time live inside a sports arena, the NBA said. “Roundball Rock,” the league said, “celebrates the NBA All-Star Game’s return to NBC after 24 years.”

The song was the longtime anthem for NBC’s coverage of the NBA from 1990 through 2002. NBC returned to the NBA broadcast lineup this season, the start of a new 11-year broadcast agreement for the league.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.