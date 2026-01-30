USA 250 patch to debut at the Super Bowl and be on uniforms in several sports leagues

WASHINGTON (AP) — A patch commemorating the U.S.’s 250th anniversary will make its debut at the Super Bowl on the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A patch commemorating the U.S.’s 250th anniversary will make its debut at the Super Bowl on the uniforms of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, NASCAR, Major League Soccer, UFC and WWE along with the White House and Fanatics unveiled the USA 250 patch on Friday.

“The NFL is honored to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary on a global stage,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “These special patches symbolize a country and a game built on the shared values of hard work, sacrifice and innovation. We are proud to be a part of the American story.”

Players are also set to have it on their uniforms in the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, baseball games on July 4 and MLB All-Star festivities in Philadelphia, among other events.

“This collaboration is an important addition to MLB’s commemoration of America’s 250th birthday this season, which includes the dedication of 250,000 volunteer hours across baseball,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “This exciting initiative has the opportunity to use the collective popularity of these properties to do what sports does best — bring people together.”

President Donald Trump invited commissioners to the White House to commemorate the patch, but the event scheduled for earlier this week was postponed because of Winter Storm Fern.

“Sports have always played an important role in America’s rich history, uniting communities and shaping culture,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said. “We’re honored to help bring commemorative USA 250 patches and fan apparel to life across many of the biggest sports moments this year.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.