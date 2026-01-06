Titans GM Mike Borgonzi embarks on first head coach search with no set timeline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have had the most time in the NFL to start searching for their…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have had the most time in the NFL to start searching for their next head coach. General manager Mike Borgonzi has no timeline for hiring that person with the search officially underway.

“I do feel really good about the process that we’ve gone through to identify some of these candidates,” Borgonzi said Tuesday. “That’s the goal, that’s the intention, to get a head coach in here that’s going to be here for the long term and to win a lot of games.”

Borgonzi is running his first NFL head coaching search after being hired himself less than a year ago. He declined to comment on any possible candidates or even how many the Titans might interview in their search. He made clear he wants someone who can instill a culture for a franchise mired in four straight losing seasons.

“We need a leader that’s going to show up here every day here to work and really just instill that belief and instill the attention to detail, the accountability piece that we need here and the unity piece to bring everything together here in this organization,” Borgonzi said.

The Titans interviewed 10 candidates before hiring Brian Callahan in January 2024. Interim coach Mike McCoy has said he’d like to be considered for the job.

The Titans reportedly have interviews lined up for two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski on Saturday, former Atlanta coach Raheem Morris on Sunday, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Wednesday and Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Thursday.

Borgonzi knows Nagy well having spent 16 years with the Chiefs himself. Asked about public perception of being friends with a potential candidate like Nagy, Borgonzi said he has a great relationship with someone he worked with for years.

“I thought he did some good things in Chicago, and he did a lot of good things when he returned to Kansas City,” Borgonzi said. “Like all these other coaches, you have to do a ton of research on them. You still have to research on people that you know.”

With this his first head coaching search, Borgonzi said he’s talked to mentors about how they decided to hire people. The search committee includes Chad Brinker, president of football operations; assistant general manager Dave Ziegler; Reggie McKenzie, a former general manager himself and currently vice president and football advisor; and vice president of player personnel Dave Saganey.

Borgonzi sees this as a very attractive job thanks to quarterback Cam Ward, four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and other young talent on the roster. The Titans also have a new stadium opening in 2027, the NFL’s most salary cap space for 2026 and the fourth overall draft pick in April.

The Titans want someone who can help develop Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and use the skills of the players on the roster.

“We’re looking for someone that can really look at Cam and, ‘This is what he does well and this is what our receivers do well. This is what our running backs do well.’ So that’s what we’re looking for,” Borgonzi said.

Ward has said he’d like to be involved as the Titans find his third coach with McCoy replacing Callahan on Oct. 13. Borgonzi said he’s had a lot of conversations with the quarterback who sometimes “says a little too much.”

“Once we narrow it down, once we get down to the final candidates, maybe it’s a quick hello,” Borgonzi said. “But obviously Cam’s a big part of what we’re doing here.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.