Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Murray had six points in the final quarter, going 3 for 4 from the field.

It was San Antonio’s fourth straight loss following a 5-2 start.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points, Josh Richardson added 22 and Tre Jones had a career-high 20 points for the Spurs.

The Nuggets were not as efficient as they were Saturday in a 126-101 home victory against the Spurs and it almost cost them. Fortunately for Denver, San Antonio had a season-high 24 turnovers.

The Nuggets had 33 assists after collecting a season-high 37 against the Spurs on Saturday.

San Antonio did force 20 turnovers against a Denver team that was averaging 15.2 per game.

The Spurs cut the Nuggets’ lead to 96-93 four minutes into the fourth quarter when Devin Vassell stripped Porter at the top of the key and raced for a two-handed dunk. A 3-pointer by Johnson followed quickly by a steal and breakaway layup by Jones gave the Spurs a 101-100 lead.

Murray and Jokic closed the game out for the Nuggets.

Vassell finished with 17 points.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: F Jeff Green had six points in 18 minutes after being listed as probable with a sprained left finger. … G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope received a technical foul with 2:40 left in the first half after continually complaining about a defensive foul. Vassell appeared to initiate contact and push off near midcourt, but Caldwell-Pope received the foul. Denver’s bench signaled Vassell pushed off, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone opted not to challenge the call.

Spurs: San Antonio’s average loss is by 20 points. All but two of its five losses have been by double figures, including the worst home loss in franchise history during a 143-100 defeat against Toronto on Nov. 2. … After initially saying Vassell would come off the bench, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich announced the third-year guard would return to the starting lineup. Vassell was a sub the previous two games following a four-game absence due to a sore left knee. … C Zach Collins sat out with bruised lower left leg.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Indiana on Wednesday in second game of a four-game trip.

Spurs: Host Memphis on Wednesday in the second game of a three-game homestand.

