Celtics missing Smart (ankle), Brogdon (hamstring) vs Hawks

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 7:34 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation.

The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring.

Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists per game, having started all 14 contests before the Celtics visited Atlanta. Brogdon is averaging 13.7 points in 11 games off the bench.

