NBA All-Star Rosters

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland Sunday, Feb. 20 (c-captain) Eastern Conference Starters c-Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Joel Embiid,…

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland Sunday, Feb. 20 (c-captain) Eastern Conference Starters

c-Kevin Durant, Brooklyn

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago

Trae Young, Atlanta

Reserves

Jimmy Butler, Miami

Darius Garland, Cleveland

James Harden, Brooklyn

Zach LaVine, Chicago

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Fred VanVleet, Toronto

Western Conference Starters

c-LeBron James, LA Lakers

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State

Stephen Curry, Golden State

Ja Morant, Memphis

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix

Luka Doncic, Dallas

Draymond Green, Golden State

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Chris Paul, Phoenix

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.