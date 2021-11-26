BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Morant leaves in first quarter with left knee injury

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 9:11 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis point guard Ja Morant left in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with a left knee injury.

The injury happened with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. Morant was on the offensive end when he came up hobbling. He limped along the baseline to the Memphis bench. He was almost immediately helped back to the Memphis locker room.

Replays did not appear to show any significant contact on the play that Morant was hurt. The team announced a short time later that he would not return to the game.

Morant, the second pick in the 2019 draft out of Murray State, is eighth in the NBA in scoring at 25.3 points a game. He also averages 7.1 assists. He was the 2019 Rookie of the Year.

