Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » Turetzky retires after 54…

Turetzky retires after 54 years as Nets’ official scorer

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Herb Turetzky retired Thursday after spending 54 years as the official scorer of the Nets franchise in two leagues and two states.

The only scorer in franchise history, Turetzky worked more than 2,200 games, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for most professional basketball games scored. That included 1,465 consecutive regular-season and playoff games, beginning in the 1984-85 season and ending in October 2018.

His first game was the New Jersey Americans of the ABA against the Pittsburgh Pipers on Oct. 23, 1967, at the Teaneck Armory. Still a senior at Long Island University then, Turetzky worked in nine home arenas, including ABA championships for the Nets in 1974 and ‘76, plus NBA Finals appearances for the New Jersey Nets in 2002 and ’03.

The Nets said Turetzky would be given the title of official scorer emeritus and they would honor him at a later date.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

With donations rebounding during pandemic, CFC ready to build on last year's successes

Pentagon finishes research for JEDI replacement as Supreme Court dismisses final legal challenge

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

Mayorkas outlines whole-of-DHS response behind latest cyber sprint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up