Hawks sign draft picks Johnson, Cooper before summer league

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 3:03 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed first-round draft pick Jalen Johnson on Thursday before the forward participates in the team’s summer league in Las Vegas.

The former Duke standout was the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft last week. The Hawks on Thursday also signed their second-round pick, point guard Sharife Cooper from Auburn, to a two-way contract.

Johnson, Cooper and 2020 second-round pick Skylar Mays will be on the summer league team that will compete in Las Vegas from Sunday through Aug. 17. The team will be coached by Hawks assistants Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett and newly named G League College Park SkyHawks coach Steve Gansey.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson could play at either forward spot. He played only 13 games as a freshman at Duke last season. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Cooper averaged 20.2 points and 8.1 assists as a freshman at Auburn.

