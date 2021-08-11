CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Bulls finalize sign-trade deal for DeRozan with San Antonio

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 5:25 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday.

DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.

A four-time All-Star, DeRozan tweeted an animated video set to the Bulls’ intro song “SIRIUS” by the Alan Parsons Project. It shows a pack of bulls running through the streets of Chicago, past landmarks such as the Art Institute, L tracks, the Chicago Theatre marquee and the Michael Jordan statue at the United Center.

DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances.

DeRozan, who turned 32 on Saturday, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian Zach LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with newcomer Lonzo Ball leading a revamped backcourt following a sign-and-trade from New Orleans.

The Bulls are looking to make a jump in the Eastern Conference after missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. They finished 11th in the East at 31-41 — two games behind Charlotte for the final play-in spot.

