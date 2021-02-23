Report: Lakers waive 3-point shooter and DC native Quinn Cook

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived 27-year-old point guard, and D.C. native, Quinn Cook after he spent the last two seasons with the team, Shams Charania reported Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived 27-year-old point guard Quinn Cook after he spent the last two seasons with the team, Shams Charania reported Monday.

Cook, who was born in D.C. and split his high school career between DeMatha and Oak Hill Academy, is a 40.7 percent career 3-point shooter that’s averaged 14.1 minutes and 6.4 points per game across five seasons. He’s also a two-time league champion who’s appeared in three NBA Finals with the Lakers (2020) and Golden State Warriors (2018, 2019).

According to Charania, the Lakers “valued” Cook but stood to gain flexibility in the buyout market by releasing him. Los Angeles is hard-capped below the luxury tax apron of $138,928,000, so every dollar counts as the team looks to address the fringes of the roster.

The Lakers are 22-10 on the season, good enough for third in the Western Conference. However, they’ve lost four of their last five including Monday night’s overtime defeat at the hands of the suddenly red-hot Wizards, who have won five straight.

Cook didn’t appear in the game Monday and has logged just 20 minutes of game action in the month of February.