Memphis puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota

Memphis Grizzlies (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-8, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Grizzlies face Minnesota.

Minnesota went 19-45 overall and 8-24 at home a season ago. The Timberwolves gave up 117.5 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

Memphis went 34-39 overall and 20-26 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Minnesota and Memphis square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 118-107 on Jan. 13. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis to the win with 24 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (personal).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hip), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

