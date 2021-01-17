INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Lakers play the Warriors on 5-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Golden State Warriors (6-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-3, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Lakers take on Golden State.

Los Angeles finished 10-3 in Pacific Division play and 25-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 19 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Golden State went 15-50 overall and 2-11 in Pacific Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors shot 43.8% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Jared Dudley: day to day (calf).

Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

