Historic flooding prompts evacuations and water rescues in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Several dozen people and their pets were rescued Saturday as floodwaters rose along the White River…

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Several dozen people and their pets were rescued Saturday as floodwaters rose along the White River in Indianapolis, and emergency managers said that number was expected to climb as authorities in the city and elsewhere in central Indiana responded to what many described as historic flooding.

The damage so far was concentrated along the river corridor from Hamilton County and into the northern Indianapolis suburbs. Farther east in Delaware County, sheriff deputies on Friday found the body of a 58-year-old woman who they believe died after trying to drive through floodwaters.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was joined by emergency managers during a briefing Saturday as he urged residents along the river to evacuate. A day earlier, he had declared a local emergency as heavy rains resulted in creeks and streams swelling throughout central Indiana.

“This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime type floods,” Jacob Spence, director of Marion County Emergency Management, told The Associated Press. “So yeah, this is an unprecedented event and unfortunately we’re setting some new records.”

Gov. Mike Braun has requested a presidential emergency declaration to free up federal resources to help with the response and recovery following days of record rainfall.

Flash flood warnings and watches were issued across a swath of central Indiana on Saturday, and forecasters with the National Weather Service warned that more showers and thunderstorms would be moving into the area throughout the day. In Warren County, forecasters reported 2 inches of rain falling in the past six hours.

Forecasters expected the White River to crest Saturday evening in the Indianapolis area, where National Guard vehicles were among those helping with the rescue efforts. An estimated 70 people had been rescued by midday, said Rita Reith, a spokesperson with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

“The water is still rising so heed the warnings,” said Todd Wilson, director of the city’s public works department.

Residents posted videos on social media that showed vehicles stranded in high water, a power pole being toppled by rushing water and flooded intersections.

Earlier this week, severe storms wreaked havoc across other parts of the Midwest, causing tornadoes, heavy rains and flash flooding. Storm damage was reported from the Chicago area all the way to western Pennsylvania.

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Associated Press writer Susan Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

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