Israeli strike kills 7 in Lebanon, 2 tankers attacked in Hormuz and other news from the Middle East

An Israeli airstrike killed seven people in Lebanon on Saturday, one of the deadliest since a shaky truce between Israel…

An Israeli airstrike killed seven people in Lebanon on Saturday, one of the deadliest since a shaky truce between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on June 20.

Meanwhile, two vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Here’s a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.

Israeli strike kills 7 in southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the strike early Saturday hit a home on the edge of Ansar village, killing seven people and wounding three others.

The death toll from the airstrike makes it one of the deadliest since the Lebanese government and Israel announced a “framework agreement” on June 26, laying out a plan for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Hezbollah refused direct talks and was not part of the agreement.

Israel’s army didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two vessels attacked in the Strait of Hormuz

A tanker owned by Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil and gas company ADNOC was attacked while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, Emirati state-run WAM news agency said Saturday.

The attack happened Friday evening, and there were no injuries, the agency reported. This is the third such attack on vessels operated by ADNOC in the critical waterway in the last week.

The UAE has previously accused Iran of the attacks but did not immediately comment on Friday’s incident.

Separately, on Friday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said that a bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile that hit the hull.

Shipping has been disrupted and the strait has been virtually closed since the Iran war started on Feb, 28. Before the war, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, about one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas passed through the waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

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