Tropical Storm Douglas forms in Pacific Ocean but doesn’t pose threat to land

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Douglas formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. forecasters said. The storm was at sea…

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Douglas formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. forecasters said.

The storm was at sea and posed no threat to land, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Douglas was centered about 1,195 miles (1,925 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California.

Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts. The storm was moving north at 7 mph (11 kph), the center said, adding that a gradual turn to the northwest was expected late this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles (150 kilometers). Douglas was expected to steadily weaken starting Thursday.

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