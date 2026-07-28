Seattle police say 15-year-old arrested in connection with festival shooting had a ghost gun

SEATTLE (AP) — The 15-year-old arrested after a shootout at food festival near Seattle’s Space Needle over the weekend was…

SEATTLE (AP) — The 15-year-old arrested after a shootout at food festival near Seattle’s Space Needle over the weekend was armed with an untraceable ghost gun with an extended magazine, police said Tuesday.

Police Chief Shon Barnes told a news conference that the weapon was a 9 mm gun from Polymer80 — a now-defunct company that was once a leading manufacturer of ghost gun parts.

Investigators also recovered two other weapons and 14 shell casings that had been fired by weapons of two different calibers, he said.

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