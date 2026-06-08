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Tropical Storm Cristina forms off coast of Nicaragua, forecasters say

The Associated Press

June 8, 2026, 2:46 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristina formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Cristina had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was centered 100 miles (160 kilometers) west-southwest of Managua, Nicaragua, and about 170 miles (275 kilometers) southeast of San Salvador, El Salvador.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Puerto Sandino to the Guatemala/El Salvador border.

Cristina was forecast to bring rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with maximum totals of about 12 inches (30 centimeters), across coastal Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Thursday.

Cristina was the second tropical storm affecting the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Tropical Storm Boris was spinning off the coast of Mexico on Monday and was expected to make landfall there on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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