Police arrest another suspect at a Ohio festival shooting that wounded 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that wounded 12 people at…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that wounded 12 people at a crowded neighborhood street festival on June 6.

Ka Nye Taylor, 20, was arrested Wednesday in Columbus, according to the Toledo Police Department. The law enforcement agency said members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Taylor will be transported to Toledo, where he will face prosecution on 11 counts of felonious assault, according to the department. Court documents do not list an attorney for him. Phone numbers for Taylor or his family members were not available or found in online directories. A message left with a Facebook profile that appears to be Taylor was not immediately responded to.

The other suspect, Eljay Crisp-Carr, 20, was taken into custody on June 11, and also charged with 11 counts of felonious assault. Court documents also do not list an attorney for him.

The gunfire broke out Saturday during the Old West End Festival in Toledo at a park filled with tents, music and food trucks in a neighborhood dotted with Victorian homes. Police said a fight between rival groups apparently escalated and two people shot at each other, although they were not among the wounded.

In a criminal complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court, there’s a description of a video showing Taylor firing a gun into a crowd of people during an altercation at the festival. The officer says Taylor is shown firing toward another man who is also shooting.

According to the report, Toledo police used video and NORIS data to identify Taylor, who was interviewed at the scene of the shooting. An eyewitness also identified Taylor.

In a criminal complaint filed in the same court under charges against Crisp-Carr, a detective described video showing him firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Toledo police used witness statements, social media and law enforcement photos to identify Crisp-Carr, according to the court filing.

Hundreds of people were attending the annual festival in a historic district of Toledo, a city on the western edge of Lake Erie about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Organizers canceled the event’s second day because of the shooting.

The violence sent terrified bystanders fleeing while others rushed to help the injured alongside medics and police. The people who were wounded ranged from teenagers to a person in their 60s.

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