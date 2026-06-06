Knicks warn of enhanced security measures for fans with Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are warning fans to bring as little as possible to Game 3…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are warning fans to bring as little as possible to Game 3 of the NBA Finals and encouraging them to arrive at least two hours before tipoff as part of enhanced security measures with President Donald Trump attending the game.

The Knicks said Saturday that a strict no-bag policy will be in place and that there would be “TSA-style screening procedures” for fans when they enter Madison Square Garden.

Trump is a longtime Knicks fan who confirmed Friday that he would attend the first NBA Finals game in New York since 1999. He has already attended a number of major sporting events in his second term, including the 2025 Super Bowl, Daytona 500 and Ryder Cup.

The Knicks said there would be no storage at MSG for prohibited items brought to the arena. A list of them is available at https://www.secretservice.gov/prohibiteditems.

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