Immigration agent hit by vehicle in NJ, fires gun at fleeing suspect, police say

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A federal immigration agent was struck by a vehicle Monday while attempting to apprehend someone…

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A federal immigration agent was struck by a vehicle Monday while attempting to apprehend someone in New Jersey, police said.

The agent fired his gun, possibly striking the suspect’s vehicle as it left the scene, Stafford Township police said in a written statement.

“The agent reportedly sustained unknown injuries and it is unknown if the suspect was injured at this time,” police said. “There is no reason to believe there is any concern for the public’s safety.”

An email seeking comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not immediately returned. Photos posted online showed a masked agent sitting on the ground against a vehicle bumper before being placed on a stretcher.

The incident occurred on Route 72 in Stafford Township’s Manahawkin community, roughly 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) east of Philadelphia.

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