A moderate earthquake rocks Northern California, but no immediate reports of damage or injuries

FORT BRAGG, Calif. (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook a remote area of Northern California on Wednesday morning, but there…

FORT BRAGG, Calif. (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook a remote area of Northern California on Wednesday morning, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6, was about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt widely, including in the fishing city of Fort Bragg. The initial quake was centered inland about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Fort Bragg, and the U.S. Geological Survey said it was about 5 miles (8 kilometers) deep.

A 2.5 magnitude quake struck near the epicenter a few minutes later.

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