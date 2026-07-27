Photos show scenes from shooting at a Seattle food festival

SEATTLE (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a crowded food festival beneath Seattle’s Space Needle, leaving three people dead and others…

SEATTLE (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a crowded food festival beneath Seattle’s Space Needle, leaving three people dead and others wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened Sunday in the waning hours of the Bite of Seattle, an annual three-day festival that draws hundreds of food and retail vendors and performers.

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