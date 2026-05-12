The Latest: Trump departs for high-stakes China summit as Iran war looms

President Donald Trump departed Tuesday afternoon for Beijing to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping. The high-stakes visit comes after…

President Donald Trump departed Tuesday afternoon for Beijing to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping. The high-stakes visit comes after Trump spent weeks trying, and failing, to persuade China to influence Iran to meet U.S. terms to end the war — or at the very least, reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. consumer prices climbed sharply again last month as the 10-week war with Iran delivered higher gasoline prices and more pain for Americans, according to data released Tuesday.

Senators from both parties grilled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the Iran war ’s unclear endgame and spiraling costs, as he defended the Pentagon’s historic $1.5 trillion budget request for 2027.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office reports that Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense program could cost $1.2 trillion over 20 years, far more than he initially said.

Also Tuesday, a White House official said the head of Trump’s Food and Drug Administration is resigning after a rocky tenure. Dr. Marty Makary drew months of complaints from health industry executives, anti-abortion activists, vaping lobbyists and other allies of the president.

Here’s the latest:

FEMA’s temporary leader again replaced as agency awaits permanent administrator

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is under new temporary leadership for the fourth time in Trump’s second term.

Longtime FEMA official and regional Administrator Robert Fenton has replaced Karen S. Evans as temporary leader while the agency awaits a Senate confirmation hearing for Trump’s new pick for permanent FEMA administrator, Cameron Hamilton.

In recent months, Evans’ correspondence with DHS officials on her personal cellphone using the commercial messaging app Signal has been a focal point in a lawsuit brought by labor unions and others against the Trump administration.

Her departure was first reported by Politico’s E&E News.

Trump’s redistricting push fizzles in South Carolina Senate but wins in Missouri’s top court

The president’s efforts to reshape U.S. House districts have seen mixed outcomes.

South Carolina senators defied his push Tuesday, while Missouri’s top court upheld a new map backed by Trump that could benefit Republicans in the midterm elections.

The national redistricting battle has been raging for 10 months. But it became more intense after the U.S. Supreme Court recently weakened the federal Voting Rights Act.

The ruling has led Republicans in states such as Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama to push for new districts. South Carolina senators expressed concerns that redistricting could backfire, resulting in losses to Democrats.

Push for South Carolina to join congressional redistricting battle fails as Republicans question map

The Republican push for South Carolina to join the national redistricting battle by redrawing its U.S. House map fizzled Tuesday as an initial vote in the state Senate fell short.

President Donald Trump had urged South Carolina to redraw its congressional districts ahead of the November elections in an attempt to help Republicans win another seat in the closely divided chamber. The state House had voted in favor of letting lawmakers return after the regular session ends this week to consider redistricting, and had proposed a new map that could eliminate the state’s only Democratic-held seat.

But the Senate had to give permission to take up redistricting, too.

The 29-17 vote failed, with just two votes short of the two-thirds needed. Five Republicans joined all the Democrats in the chamber to reject the proposal.

Appeals court spares Trump from paying $83 million defamation award to E. Jean Carroll — for now

Trump won’t have to pay the defamation award to the longtime advice columnist until the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the case or rejects an appeal.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a court entry Tuesday, has agreed to let Trump delay payment to E. Jean Carroll as long as he posts a $7.4 million bond to cover interest accruing through October.

The appeals court in late April refused Trump’s request for all its judges to hear an appeal of a three-judge panel’s affirmance of the January 2024 verdict.

Trump has called Carroll’s claims, first made publicly in 2019, that she was sexually attacked by him in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996 a “made up scam.”

The award to Carroll, 82, came from a jury that briefly heard Trump testify and observed his animated behavior for several days.

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Patel denies drinking allegations in testy Senate hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel angrily lashed out at a Democratic lawmaker during a budget hearing Tuesday, calling allegations that he drinks excessively on the job and has been unreachable at times to his staff “unequivocally, categorically false.”

“I will not be tarnished by baseless allegations,” Patel told Sen. Chris Van Hollen when the Maryland Democrat confronted him about a recent article in The Atlantic magazine that painted an unflattering portrait of his leadership of the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency. Patel has sued over the story.

Patel shouted over Van Hollen and sought to turn the tables by accusing him of “slinging margaritas” in El Salvador, a reference to a visit the Democrat paid last year to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was jailed there following his arrest in Maryland.

The director of Melania Trump’s movie is aboard Air Force One for the president’s trip to China

Also meeting Trump in Beijing are more than a dozen CEOs of such American corporations as Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, and others, according to the White House.

Trump’s friend Elon Musk — of Tesla, SpaceX and the social platform X — is also expected to join.

Brett Ratner directed “Melania,” released in January, about the first lady’s life in the weeks before her husband began his second term as president.

It was Ratner’s first project since he was accused of sexual misconduct in the early days of the #MeToo reckoning. His lawyer has denied the allegations.

Ratner is also director of the “Rush Hour” movie series, including a fourth installment that Trump is said to be interested in.

Ratner paid a brief visit to the press cabin on Air Force One before it took off on the trip to China.

Trump renews his threat to decimate Iran if there’s no agreement on its nuclear program

“We have Iran very much under control,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a summit in Beijing. “We’re either going to make a deal or they’re going to be decimated. One way or the other, we win.”

Trump said he would be thinking about the fate of the ceasefire during his flight to China and “for the next little while.”

“We’re going to see what happens,” he said.

Trump says trade will be focus of Beijing visit, plays down discussions on Iran

The president said he would have a “long talk” about Iran with Chinese leader Xi Jinping but added that trade would be the central issue.

“We have a lot of things to discuss. I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control,” Trump said as he departed the White House for Beijing on Tuesday.

Trump said he spoke with Xi and both are looking forward to the visit.

“He’s been a friend of mine. He’s been somebody that we get along with. And, I think you’re going to see that good things are going to happen.”

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Trump’s proposed ‘Golden Dome’ is estimated to cost $1.2 trillion for 20 years, far more than he initially said

A new Congressional Budget Office analysis released Tuesday suggests a far heftier sum than the initial $175 billion price tag Trump gave last year for his plan to put weapons in space, called the “Golden Dome for America” missile defense program.

The system, inspired by Israel’s “Iron Dome,” aims to detect and intercept missiles at all stages of an attack. Congress has already approved about $24 billion for the initiative.

Trump ordered the system during his first week in office, expecting it to be operational before his term ends in January 2029.

With Makary’s departure from the FDA, the fate of many fledgling initiatives is uncertain

Most of the programs Makary introduced have not gone through federal rulemaking required to enshrine them in U.S. regulations and could easily be overturned by his successors.

Democrats in Congress have questioned the legality of some of those efforts, including a program that offers drugmakers expedited reviews for innovative medicines.

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Marty Makary is out as Trump’s Food and Drug Administration head

That’s according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak ahead of an official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday.

Makary, a surgeon and health researcher, had drawn complaints from health industry executives, anti-abortion activists and other Trump allies.

He came to the attention of Republican operatives as an outspoken critic of COVID-19 health measures during the pandemic when he appeared frequently on Fox News Channel.

But at the FDA, Makary failed to win the staff’s confidence after mass layoffs, leadership changes and a series of controversies in which the agency’s scientific principles appeared to be overridden by political interests.

— By Matthew Perrone and Seung Min Kim

Hegseth hearing concludes with questions on long-term strategy in Iran war

The defense secretary’s hearing for a subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee has concluded with Democratic senators repeatedly asking the defense secretary for clarity on what the plan is to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth was defensive and countered that the questions were ignoring the U.S. military’s successes in the war.

Sen. John Kennedy offers encouragement and warning to Hegseth

The Republican from Louisiana did not echo the administration’s claims of victory in Iran, noting the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

But Kennedy agreed with Trump that the U.S. has long-term leverage with its blockade of Iranian ships and those aligned with Tehran. And Kennedy pushed back at Democrats that he accused of suggesting the U.S. already has lost.

“You’re not going to win over my Democratic friends,” Kennedy told Hegseth. “It’s not worth getting your blood pressure up. Focus on other things.”

Kennedy added a muted endorsement of international alliances. He wasn’t as direct as McConnell, but he concluded with advice:

“America First does not have to mean America alone,” he said. “We need all the friends we can get. They need to carry their own weight. They need to pay their bills. But the more the better.”

Democratic senator closely questions Hegseth on strategy to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Sen. Chris Coons had some intense questions for the defense secretary after he claimed that the U.S. essentially controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Coons repeatedly asked what the Trump administration’s strategy is for reopening the waterway to commercial shipping.

“If we control it, how do we reopen it? And your average American is seeing this at the gas pump every single day as the cost of gas continues to rise,” Coons told Hegseth.

Hegseth responded defensively, saying the senator was being disingenuous and ignoring the U.S.’s “incredible battlefield successes.”

Still, Coons said he was worried that “you’ve achieved a series of tactical successes but are on the verge of a strategic loss.”

Hegseth suggests Iran is accessing old drone supplies, not replenishing

Some Democrats pushed back against Trump’s claims of victory and Hegseth’s assertions that Iran’s military has been obliterated.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, noted Iran’s continued use of drones, which are inexpensive assets compared to what the U.S. has used to prosecute the war.

Hegseth retorted that “pulling a drone out of a cave that’s been collapsed” is not the same as “producing more drones.”

Shaheen was unmoved, joining colleagues who have put Hegseth on the defensive deep into his testimony.

“But if Iran still has almost 50% of their capacity and the ability to pull drones out of caves and still injure our allies and U.S. service members, then we have not won the war,” she said.

Defense secretary tells senators Trump has authority to resume war

That posture has resulted in some tension between the Republican-controlled Congress and White House.

Presidents are required by law to gain authorization from Congress after 60 days of starting a war. However, the White House has argued that the 60-day deadline no longer applies because the war is currently in a ceasefire.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski voiced some skepticism to that argument. Pointing to the troops and warships deployed to the region, she said, “It doesn’t appear that that hostilities have ended.”

Murkowski has hinted she may bring legislation that would authorize the use of military force against Iran.

Hegseth claims the US controls the Strait of Hormuz

He claimed to senators that “ultimately we control the Strait, because nothing’s going in that we don’t allow to go in.”

It was a striking statement from the defense secretary at a time when Iran has seized control of the waterway, causing a global spike in fuel prices that’s rippled through other economic sectors. In response, the U.S. has tried to cut off all Iranian traffic through the strait as well.

Hegseth claimed “the economic pressure that creates on them greatly outstrips the pressure on us.”

Cuban diplomat slams Hegseth’s testimony that Havana poses a threat to the US

Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, the Cuban ambassador to the U.N., said Tuesday that it is the U.S., not the small island country, that poses “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to the world and international law.

“Its acts of aggression and threats against Venezuela, Iran, Greenland, Canada, His Holiness the Pope, Palestine, Mexico, Cuba — and an endless list of others — demonstrate this to be true,” Guzman said in a statement.

His comments came hours after Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, asked Hegseth in a congressional hearing whether he believed the Cuban government poses a national security threat to the U.S. The Pentagon chief responded, “I do.”

GOP senator pushes for the military to take a harder line on Iran

There are plenty of lawmakers, including Republicans, who are uneasy with President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham isn’t one of them.

He drew a tough line as he questioned the Trump administration’s efforts to draw down the conflict and questioned the decision to use China and Pakistan as intermediaries in peace negotiations with Iran.

Graham’s ire was mostly aimed at efforts by previous Democratic presidents to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He said those efforts had “failed.”

Graham praised the current war with Iran as “spectacular” and said there should be “more to come.”

White House holds off on beef executive orders

The president on Monday had planned to sign two directives meant to address short-term supply issues in the U.S. beef market.

But the White House is saying it’s reworking the orders a bit.

A White House official, noting that Trump is “committed” to lowering the cost of beef and other groceries, said Tuesday the administration is “accordingly finetuning potential executive actions.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

The two executive orders that had been on tap were meant to expand beef imports and support the renewal of America’s domestic cattle herd.

— Seung Min Kim

Hegseth offers no timeline on details for how Ukraine aid funds will be spent

The defense secretary wouldn’t offer lawmakers a timeline on delivering a plan for what the military will buy with the $400 million that was set aside for Ukraine aid by Congress at the start of the year.

Hegseth said he wanted to make sure U.S. European Command, which has been tasked with determining what the money will be spent on, “is fully informed in how they want to spend this.”

However, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons noted that “it’s May and this has been the law since January, and you or your representatives have been asked this repeatedly on a bipartisan basis by members of this committee.”

Hegseth has only publicly confirmed that he’ll spend the money about two weeks ago when he last appeared before Congress and just a day after Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell called out the Pentagon for withholding the funds in an editorial in The Washington Post.

Sen. Susan Collins critiques Trump administration’s shifting strategy on the Strait of Hormuz

The Republican, who’s in the midst of a reelection campaign for her Maine Senate seat, questioned whether the military anticipated Iran could take actions to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, told her the military’s briefings to the Trump administration “cover and consider the full range of things all the time in our careful consideration of military actions.”

But Collins, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, responded with criticism for the Trump administration’s current strategy.

“It seems there has been a different plan almost daily with dealing with this problem,” she said.

Collins late last month also joined Democrats to vote for failed legislation that would have forced Trump to halt the war with Iran.

Hegseth treads carefully on China but says the US works with regional partners

When pressed by Sen. McConnell about U.S.-China relations, the defense secretary said he wouldn’t speak for the president ahead of his Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But Hegseth said the U.S. has “worked very hard in that region, in the Indo-Pacific, with Japan, with the Philippines and others” to prioritize U.S. security and security for its allies around China.

Hegseth said U.S. interests are “amplified by burden sharing of partners who recognize the shared threats that we face and are willing to invest alongside us.”

He insisted that “every aspect” Trump does regarding China “is to ensure that American interests are advanced.”

McConnell had asked explicitly whether Trump is trying “to preserve American primacy or simply to accommodate China’s rise?”

The senator also asked about Trump’s commitment to navigational freedom in the South China Sea. Hegseth said, “Americans ships should — should sail freely. So should others.”

McConnell warns against the administration’s budget approach

The Kentucky Republican got into the weeds on the president’s budget request, noting it’s not a $1.5 trillion annual baseline. Instead, he noted it’s a roughly $1.1 trillion request plus a supplemental bill.

The latter can be passed by “reconciliation,” a process that allows the Republican majority the easiest way to bypass Democrats’ objections. But McConnell suggested the White House think about future years when Republicans may not have the Senate majority.

He said the Pentagon’s approach means it’s putting necessary ongoing funding requests in the supplemental, one-time measure.

McConnell alluded to “continuing resolutions” that have become a common budget device for a divided Congress to extend agencies’ funding even without a larger budget deal. But one-time funding, McConnell noted, cannot be included in those CRs.

“I’m confused by the administration’s failure to prioritize” ongoing funding, the senator said.

Anti-war protester interrupts Hegseth’s opening statement

As Hegseth started his opening statement, a woman stood up and pronounced, “I am an Iranian American and against this war of aggression.”

Within moments, she was removed from the hearing room by Capitol police officers , but she continued to tell the hearing room she was opposed to the war with Iran.

There are a handful more anti-war protesters wearing pink shirts sitting in the back row of the Senate hearing room, but they remained silent. Several of them stood and walked out while Hegseth was talking.

Senate Democrat overseeing defense spending says administration ‘distracted’ from military priorities

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons launched into a wide-ranging critique of how Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is leading the military and raised concerns that his decisions are undermining U.S. military priorities.

“I am concerned that we have a distracted administration and a distracted department,” Coons said, adding that “We have a president who seems more focused on a $1 billion ballroom and a victory arch, rather than achieving actual victory.”

Coons also questioned why the administration has withdrawn support from allies in Europe, including Ukraine, at a time when their drone defenses could aid U.S. efforts to counteract drone attacks from Iran.

Sen. Mitch McConnell emphasizes the need for US alliances in a rebuke of Trump’s approach

Without naming Trump, McConnell sternly critiqued the president’s belligerent approach to traditional U.S. allies and he advocated for NATO and defending Ukraine.

The former Republican Senate leader now chairs the Senate’s Appropriations subcommittee. McConnell told Hegseth that strained relationships with democratic allies “only serves our adversaries’ interests and limits our capacity and deterrent power globally.”

McConnell, who voted against Hegseth’s confirmation in 2025, said he wanted to see U.S. assistance previously approved for Ukraine “reach their destination without further delay.”

The senator said such aid is not “charity,” but part of cultivating relationships that can benefit the U.S. in the future.

“I want to hear about the future of capacity building with committed allies and partners,” he said.

“We have things to learn from our friends,” McConnell added, alluding to Ukraine’s success in drone warfare.

Hegseth’s Senate hearing gets underway

The defense secretary has started his hearing before a Senate appropriations panel after spending several hours Tuesday morning testifying before House lawmakers.

The hearing room is packed and there are a handful of anti-war protesters in the audience as well.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy greeted Hegseth with some friendly advice before the hearing got underway. “Don’t let them get you down,” Kennedy told Hegseth.

House panel adjourns with a final push for more information from the Pentagon

The budget subcommittee adjourned with a final bipartisan push for the Pentagon to provide more details about its $1.5 trillion budget request for the coming year.

The leading Democrat and Republican also noted the more professional tenor of the hearing, which did not feature the name-calling and other tense exchanges that have defined Hegseth’s previous Hill appearances.

“This is the way these hearings should be conducted, especially when it’s dealing with national defense,” said McCollum, the ranking Democrat, after urging Hegseth to answer the panel’s questions by the end of next week.

“I thank everyone for a respectful hearing, but we need the information, Mr. Secretary,” she added.

Rep. Ken Calvert, the Republican chair, clarified that the committee wants details both for the Pentagon’s more immediate supplemental funding request and the larger proposal for fiscal 2027.

The subcommittee plans to more formally consider the administration’s requests on June 11.

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