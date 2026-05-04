Assault trial of former Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs begins with contrasting accounts

Jury selection began Monday in the assault trial of former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs in connection with a heated dispute he had with his private chef.

FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Norfolk County District Court after his arraignment on felony strangulation and a misdemeanor assault charges, Feb. 13, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP/Charles Krupa) FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Norfolk County District Court after his arraignment on felony strangulation and a misdemeanor assault charges, Feb. 13, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP/Charles Krupa) DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The live-in chef who accused Stefon Diggs of assault took the stand Monday on the first day of his trial, testifying that the former New England Patriots wide receiver slapped and choked her during a dispute at his home. Diggs’ defense attorney told jurors the attack never happened.

Jamila Adams, who goes by Mila, testified that Diggs came into her bedroom at his house and “smacked me with an open hand” before wrapping his arm around her neck and choking her, leaving her struggling to breathe. The alleged attack came hours after the two had exchanged a series of angry texts over Adams being left off a trip to Miami where Diggs was taking his entourage for a week.

“When I went up to block him, he took his arms and came around my neck and he began to choke me,” Adams said, growing emotional as she described what she called an “assault.”

Defense attorneys attempted to chip away at Adams’ credibility, challenging her over amounts she wanted to charge Diggs for cooking and alleging she left out details in her police report. They also got Adams to confirm that there were no photos or video of the the assault and presented video of her visiting New York in the hours and day after the attack. They showed her smiling in one video and dancing in another.

Adams countered that she didn’t take any video or photos showing the redness she said could be seen on her neck and chest because she was busy trying to figure out her next steps. “I was in shock,” said Adams, noting that the pair had once been in a sexual relationship, so she didn’t understand how someone she loved would “put hands on me.”

In his opening statement, Diggs’ attorney, Andrew Kettlewell, insisted his client did nothing wrong and said no one in the house at the time of the alleged attack saw or heard anything out of the ordinary. He also said there were no medical records detailing the assault.

“The assault that the Commonwealth described in their opening statement never happened. It did not happen,” Kettlewell said.

The 33-year-old four-time Pro Bowl player has pleaded not guilty to a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from the December incident. A jury was selected earlier Monday and received its instructions.

Kettlewell also suggested Adams had a financial motive, telling jurors they would hear evidence that she sought money from Diggs a day after charges were filed in late December. The request, he said, started at $19,000 and increased over time to “quite a bit more.”

“She was furious and she wanted Mr. Diggs to pay in every sense of that word,” he said.

Kettlewell urged the jury not to be influenced by the fact Diggs was a famous football player. “Just like any other person in this country, rich or poor, Mr. Diggs sits here an innocent man,” he said.

Diggs declined to speak to reporters as he arrived at Norfolk County District Court in Dedham, a Boston suburb. He also said nothing as he left court for the day.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Drew Virtue told jurors in his opening statement that Adams would testify that Diggs slapped her and put her in a headlock that made it difficult to breathe before throwing her onto a bed.

“It’s your job to determine what happened on Dec. 2,” Virtue said.

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll, at times, instructed jurors to disregard portions of Adams’ testimony that went beyond the scope of the questions.

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots last year and was a key target for quarterback Drake Maye during the Patriots’ AFC East title run. Before joining the Patriots, Diggs was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and played for the Buffalo Bills before a brief stint with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Diggs’ 1,000-yard season with the Patriots marked the seventh of his career. It helped complete a successful career revival after a season-ending knee injury derailed what turned out to be a one-year stay with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Diggs, who led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards receiving with four touchdowns in his only season with the Patriots, was released by the team in March. Diggs posted a goodbye on social media, thanking the Patriots for the season and saying: “We family forever.”

Diggs has yet to sign with another team.

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Willingham reported from Boston.

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