Cuba’s national energy grid collapses and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

May 8-14, 2026 Cuba’s national energy grid suffered a major failure that severed power to the island’s eastern provinces as…

May 8-14, 2026

Cuba’s national energy grid suffered a major failure that severed power to the island’s eastern provinces as residents in the capital Havana faced ongoing blackouts. Some residents in the capital set up burning barricades to protest the prolonged power outages.

Colombia’s Cienaga Grande de Santa Marta wetland is facing an environmental crisis due to an invasive plant native to Asia. This fast-growing vegetation is choking fishing routes and clogging waterways, impacting local communities that rely on the lagoon for their livelihoods.

Vast crowds in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, marched toward the government headquarters to denounce budget shortfalls eroding the financial foundation of the country’s higher education.

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This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca based in Mexico City.

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