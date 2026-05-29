Clown Day in Peru, violence in Colombia and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

May 22-28, 2026 Clowns partook in their national day in Lima, Peru. Ruins of homes remain five months after an…

May 22-28, 2026

Clowns partook in their national day in Lima, Peru. Ruins of homes remain five months after an attack by dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in Buenos Aires, Cauca, Colombia. In the world of sport, Cruz Azul won the Mexican soccer league against city rivals Pumas.

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This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch based in Mexico City.

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