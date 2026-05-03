3 people killed, several others injured after driver crashes into pedestrians in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed and several others were injured after a driver crashed into a parked…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed and several others were injured after a driver crashed into a parked car and pedestrians late Saturday night in Oakland, California, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m., according to officials. Oakland police said the driver, whose name was not released, is under 18 and was arrested.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three other pedestrians were taken to hospitals, where their conditions ranged from critical to stable, police said. The driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

It appears that the vehicle was moving fast and traveling north on 85th Avenue and struck a parked vehicle and several pedestrians as the driver turned left onto International Boulevard, police said.

Police said they do not know if alcohol or drugs played role in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, they said.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.