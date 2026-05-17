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Israeli strike that killed Hamas military leader Izz al-Din al-Haddad, in photos

The Associated Press

May 17, 2026, 3:24 AM

GAZA CITY (AP) — Photos from Gaza City show the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, a senior Hamas military commander identified by Israel as one of the architects of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Images capture flames and destruction at the strike site, residents responding and mourners gathering for funeral prayers.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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