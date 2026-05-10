Teenagers arrested in random shootings across Austin that left 4 injured

Officials in Austin, Texas, say two people are in custody and a third suspect is being sought in at least 10 random shootings that left four people hurt in the city over the weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two teenagers were in custody and a potential third suspect was being sought following at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, Texas, that left four people injured, city officials said Sunday.

Driving around the city in stolen vehicles, the suspects fired at two fire stations, apartment buildings and houses during a string of robberies and shootings from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

The two boys, ages 15 and 17, were apprehended after they were pulled over in a stolen car and attempted to run. A third person who had been in the car also ran and remained at large. Davis said it was unknown if that person was involved in the shootings.

She said the firearm that was used in the shootings had earlier been stolen by the 15-year old, and that the 17-year old was wanted for a separate firearm theft.

The city ordered residents of a large part of the southern area of Texas’ capital city to shelter in place Sunday while they were searching for the suspects. With two suspects in custody, the order was later lifted.

Four victims were taken to hospitals, including one with critical injuries, officials said.

The suspects stole at least four vehicles as they traveled around the city, Davis said.

“We don’t have any specific motive that has been identified. In fact, these actions appear to be random,” Mayor Kirk Watson said.

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