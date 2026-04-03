What to know about Tiger Woods’ rollover crash in Florida and the aftermath

For Tiger Woods, another arrest on charges of driving under the influence has put golf on hold. There will be…

For Tiger Woods, another arrest on charges of driving under the influence has put golf on hold.

There will be no chance of a return to the Masters next week. No Ryder Cup captaincy in 2027. Golf is being pushed to the side while Woods seeks treatment following his crash a week ago in Florida.

Authorities say Woods had pain pills in his pocket and showed signs of impairment following the crash — his fourth since 2009.

Here’s what to know about the events of the past week:

Traveling at ‘high speeds’ when Woods crashed SUV

Woods was driving at “high speeds” on March 27 along a beachside, residential road in Jupiter Island not far from his home, when he clipped the trailer of a pressure cleaning truck, authorities said.

His Land Rover rolled onto its side, but he managed to crawl out without any injuries. Woods told a deputy that he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station when he hit the trailer.

Woods denied drinking alcohol or taking any illegal substances, a deputy said.

Showing signs of impairment after crash

A Martin County Sheriff’s deputy wrote that Woods was sweating profusely and moving lethargically and that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

The deputy said she had to repeat instructions to Woods several times while conducting field sobriety tests, and that he didn’t perform some of the exercises correctly. She wrote that he was not in a condition to drive.

Woods told the deputy he takes a few prescription medications and that he had seven back surgeries and more than 20 operations on his leg.

Talking ‘to the president’ before being handcuffed

Shortly after the crash, body camera footage shows Woods telling a deputy, “I was just talking to the president.”

It wasn’t clear if Woods was referring to President Donald Trump, whose former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, is dating Woods. Trump said on the day of the golfer’s arrest that he considers Woods a close friend.

The White House did not say whether Trump spoke to Woods that day.

The footage released Thursday also shows that Woods appeared to be astonished as he was handcuffed. In a video from the back of a patrol car, he could be seen hiccupping, yawning and nodding off while handcuffed during the ride to jail.

Pleading not guilty after being released from jail

Woods was released from jail on bail hours after the crash and pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

He took a breath test that showed no signs of alcohol but declined to submit to a urine test, according to the sheriff’s office. His refusal can be prosecuted under Florida law. A legal expert told the AP that lab results aren’t needed to build a DUI case against Woods.

Stepping away from golf to seek treatment outside the U.S.

Woods announced in social media posts on Tuesday that he was putting golf on hold to “prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

A Florida judge approved his request to leave the country to seek treatment.

Woods’ attorney said the golfer would begin “comprehensive inpatient treatment” and that it needed to take place outside the U.S. to protect his privacy.

Missing the Masters for a second straight year

Woods has not played an official event since the 2024 British Open, but he remains one of golf’s most influential figures.

While it was unlikely he would be in shape for this year’s Masters before the crash, he said just days earlier that he had hopes of playing even though his body doesn’t recover like it once did.

Woods also won’t be joining Masters chairman Fred Ridley to celebrate the opening of a refurbished municipal course that involved Woods, or for the prestigious Masters Club dinner for champions.

On Wednesday, Woods formally turned down the Ryder Cup captaincy for 2027.

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