What to know about singer D4vd and the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer and songwriter D4vd has been charged with murder, sexual abuse and dismemberment in the killing…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer and songwriter D4vd has been charged with murder, sexual abuse and dismemberment in the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

His lawyers said he is not guilty and did not cause the death of Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in his towed Tesla in Hollywood in September.

Prosecutors say he stabbed her multiple times to silence her when she threatened to reveal their relationship, and used chainsaws to cut up her body in his garage.

The music of D4vd, pronounced “David,” became an online phenomenon when he was a teenager before he found more traditional success.

In a Los Angeles public hearing set to start May 26 that will look much like a trial, prosecutors will present evidence against the 21-year-old whose legal name is David Anthony Burke. It’s expected to last about five days before a judge will decide whether he should go to trial on charges of first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14, and mutilating a dead body.

Here are a few things to know about the case:

What is the evidence against D4vd?

Prosecutors will present evidence that the decomposing body of Rivas Hernandez was found cut into pieces in two bags in the trunk of a Tesla SUV registered in Burke’s name. They said evidence obtained through search warrants and other means will show that Burke met the girl when she was 11 and began sexually abusing her when she was 13.

In a court filing outlining the evidence, prosecutors said they have text messages showing the relationship including child sex abuse images of her on his phone. They said that when she expressed jealousy about his relationships with others, she threatened to expose their illegal relationship and ruin his life and career. The court filing said he stabbed her multiple times “and stood by while she bled out.”

The filing said evidence will show that he bought two chainsaws online and used them to dismember the body in an inflatable pool in his garage, where her DNA was later discovered when one of dozens of search warrants in the case was served.

Burke’s attorneys have not given their version of events, and moved for the judge in the case to seal the prosecutors’ court filing, but the judge declined.

“We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez,” lead defense attorney Blair Berk said in court last week.

What is a preliminary hearing?

At a preliminary hearing, used in California and many other jurisdictions, witnesses are called and cross-examined and evidence is introduced in the same way they are at trial. But a judge, not a jury, makes the decision whether the evidence is sufficient for the case to move to trial. The standard used is probable cause, as opposed to the standard to convict: guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors generally provide only as much evidence as they think they need to clear that bar, which they usually do. The hearings can last several days but are usually far shorter than trials.

Who is D4vd?

D4vd, an online moniker that became Burke’s stage name, was raised and homeschooled in Houston. He began making music for YouTube videos he made of the video game Fortnite.

For the most part written and recorded alone on his phone, his songs were a blend of indie rock, R&B and lo-fi pop. The music made him a phenomenon on TikTok, Instagram, Soundcloud and Spotify, where his top songs, including his 2022 breakthrough “Romantic Homicide,” have more than a billion plays. In 2023, he released two EPs and opened for SZA on tour.

“It grew past Fortnite, it grew past YouTube, past everything like that, and it became such a music focused thing and the real artist in me came out,” he told The Associated Press at last year’s Coachella festival.

His first full-length album, “Withered,” was released last year just two days after the date authorities estimate Rivas Hernandez was killed.

Who is Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Rivas Hernandez was a 13-year-old seventh grader when her family reported her missing in 2024 from her hometown of Lake Elsinore, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) outside Los Angeles. Her body was discovered a day after she would have turned 15.

After her parents’ report, detectives contacted Burke, but he said he only met her once and did not know she was a minor, according to prosecutors. They said her parents took away her phone when she returned home, but Burke paid one of her classmates to give her another one.

They resumed their relationship later that year and she traveled with him to Las Vegas, to London and to Texas to meet his family.

Prosecutors said her cellphone activity went silent after April 23, 2025, the date they allege she was killed.

Her parents described her in a statement as “a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance.”

Key players in court

Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo is best known for presiding over the two trials of actor Danny Masterson. The first ended in a mistrial and the second resulted in two rape convictions in 2023. Olmedo sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, the lead prosecutor, is known for getting a Los Angeles serial killer who became known as the “Grim Sleeper” convicted and sentenced to death in 2016 for the murders of nine women and a teenage girl that went unsolved for years.

Blair Berk, who is representing Burke, has for many years been among the go-to lawyers for A-list clients. They’ve included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Ozzy Osbourne, and Harvey Weinstein.

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