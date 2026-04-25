Texas A&M-Texarkana runner dies after collapsing during competition in New Orleans

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A long-distance runner for Texas A&M-Texarkana died after collapsing during a competition in New Orleans, the…

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A long-distance runner for Texas A&M-Texarkana died after collapsing during a competition in New Orleans, the university said Saturday.

Graycen Vargo of Dallas suffered a medical emergency and collapsed Friday evening at the Red River Athletic Conference track and field championships hosted by Xavier. He was given on-site medical attention before being taken to a hospital, where he died, Texas A&M-Texarkana said in a news release.

Vargo was a junior computer science major competing in his first year with the Eagles after previously competing at Jacksonville College.

“Our thoughts are with Graycen’s family, teammates, and friends as they deal with this unimaginable loss,” said Ross Alexander, A&M-Texarkana’s president. “Graycen was a respected member of the student body and a beloved member of the Cross Country and Track and Field Teams. His presence will be greatly missed by the entire university community.”

The school said counseling services would be available to students.

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