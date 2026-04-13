Terence Crawford fined $75 for careless driving after stop where police ordered him out at gunpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Terence Crawford was found guilty of careless driving Monday and ordered to pay a $75 fine…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Terence Crawford was found guilty of careless driving Monday and ordered to pay a $75 fine stemming from a traffic stop last year during which police ordered the world champion boxer and passengers out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Crawford was stopped Sept. 28, hours after his hometown of Omaha held a parade through downtown to celebrate his unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez in a super middleweight championship fight. The win made Crawford the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles. He announced his retirement in December with a 42-0 record and 31 knockouts.

Officers stopped Crawford after observing a vehicle driving recklessly. During the stop, Crawford’s head of security told an officer standing by the front passenger window that he was carrying a legal firearm. Seconds later, an officer on the driver’s side spotted a gun on the floorboard. With guns drawn, officers ordered everyone out of the vehicle.

Crawford said he had leaned over to tell the officer on the passenger side that he also had a legal firearm, but the officer at the driver’s side window didn’t hear him. Police confirmed all occupants of the vehicle were legally permitted to carry firearms. Crawford was ticketed and released.

The stop led the Omaha police chief to conduct an internal investigation into the officers’ actions. The chief said officers were found to have acted lawfully.

In addition to the fine, Crawford was ordered to pay $49 in court costs.

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