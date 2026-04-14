Serbia agrees to produce combat drones with Israel

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia will jointly make combat drones with Israel, populist President Aleksandar Vucic was reported as saying…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia will jointly make combat drones with Israel, populist President Aleksandar Vucic was reported as saying Tuesday, as the Balkan country seeks to boost its military and weapons production.

Vucic said that “we will have the best drones in this part of the world,” according to the Tanjug news agency. He added that the drones won’t be cheap but will be highly efficient in destroying armored vehicles, the report said.

Vucic didn’t specify details of the future production, according to the report.

“We don’t know how to make drones as Israel does,” he said. “I am proud of that (plan,) we will do it together, it will be half-half, 50-50.”

Serbia “will get innovation and (educate) our people who will be able to do it in the future,” Vucic said.

The Balkan country’s Yugoimport SDPR state arms producer will open a drone plant with Elbit Systems, according to Serbia’s BIRN news service. The report said the Israeli company will own 51% of the future plant.

Vucic’s government has sought to strengthen its military. Serbia ordered 12 French-made Rafale jets in 2024 in a bid to modernize its fleet.

Belgrade also has acquired military equipment from China and Russia, maintaining close ties to those two countries despite formally seeking membership in the European Union.

Serbia has pledged to stay out of NATO, which bombed the country in 1999 to stop a war in Kosovo following a decade of wars in the volatile Balkan region.

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