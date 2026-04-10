Oklahoma State’s softball team stunned after team bus involved in fatal crash with a pedestrian

Oklahoma State’s softball team took some time to process a fatal crash involving its team bus earlier this week and…

Oklahoma State’s softball team took some time to process a fatal crash involving its team bus earlier this week and will be back on the field Friday.

The team had been traveling to Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday afternoon when its bus struck and killed a pedestrian who authorities said was repeatedly stepping into traffic.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it had received calls about the pedestrian walking into traffic before the bus crash. It said the person stepped into traffic again as the bus was driving on I-35 northbound near Perry, Oklahoma, and the bus driver attempted to switch lanes and avoid the person. The pedestrian continued into the path of the bus, which was unable to stop in time to avoid them, according to authorities.

A post on Oklahoma State softball’s social media account said no one in its travel party was injured in the crash.

The games that were scheduled for Wednesday against Wichita State were postponed indefinitely.

Cowgirls coach Kenny Gajewski said the team spent time in Wichita on Thursday morning to recoup before heading to Ames, Iowa, where they will play a doubleheader with Iowa State on Friday.

“Thank you to @GoShockersSB for allowing us to come by and heal a bit this morning,” Gajewski wrote on social media. “When times are tough, we turn to our friends.”

The three-game Iowa State series has been adjusted because of expected inclement weather on Saturday. Originally, games were to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Instead, the series is scheduled for two games on Friday and one on Sunday.

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