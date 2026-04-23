Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Koufax has won the sixth Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The Hall of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Koufax has won the sixth Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.

The Hall of Fame pitcher was honored Thursday with an annual distinction that “recognizes a living individual whose career has been spent in or around Major League Baseball and who has demonstrated outstanding character and has made significant contributions to the game.”

Willie Mays won the inaugural award in 2021, followed by Vin Scully (2022), Joe Torre (2023), Dusty Baker (2024) and Bob Costas (2025).

“It’s a great honor to be recognized along with the previous award winners,” the 90-year-old Koufax said in a news release. “I thank the distinguished panel.”

Koufax made his major league debut for his hometown Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955, when they won the franchise’s first World Series championship. After the team moved to Los Angeles, he became one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers during the 1960s.

The left-hander won three Cy Young Awards, an MVP trophy and five consecutive National League ERA titles. He had three 25-win seasons, leading the majors each time, and made seven All-Star teams from 1961-66.

Koufax threw four no-hitters, including a perfect game, and was the World Series MVP twice, after leading the Dodgers to crowns in 1963 and ’65. He also was a member of Los Angeles’ championship squad in 1959.

After retiring at age 30 following the 1966 season because of traumatic arthritis in his pitching elbow, Koufax became the youngest player inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972. Later that season, the Dodgers retired his uniform No. 32. He was named to MLB’s All-Century Team in 1999.

“The name Sandy Koufax has become a synonym for ‘great pitcher,’” Baseball Digest publisher David Fagley said. “It’s hard to believe it has been 60 years since he last pitched so brilliantly for the Dodgers but, since his retirement, Sandy has been a remarkable representative of our national game, a symbol of class and dignity.”

Koufax was selected to receive the award in voting by a 21-member panel of longtime MLB participants and observers, including writers, broadcasters, former players and executives.

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