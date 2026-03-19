The body of an American student who went missing in Barcelona has been found, police in Spain say

The body of James “Jimmy” Gracey, a college student from Illinois who went missing while in Spain on spring break, was found Thursday in the water off a Barcelona beach, police said.

ADDITION Missing Student Barcelona ADDS ID: This undated photo shows James "Jimmy" Gracey, left, with his aunt Beth Marren O'Reilly. (Gracey Family via AP) Gracey Family via AP Missing Student Barcelona This undated photo shows James "Jimmy" Gracey. (Gracey Family via AP) Gracey Family via AP Spain Body Found Police officers recover the body of a person found in the waters off the Port of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Alfonso Beato) AP Photo/Alfonso Beato Spain Body Found Police officers carry the body of a person found in the waters off the Port of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Alfonso Beato) AP Photo/Alfonso Beato Spain Body Found Police officers carry the body of a person found in the waters off the Port of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Alfonso Beato) AP Photo/Alfonso Beato ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The body of James “Jimmy” Gracey, a college student from Illinois who went missing while in Spain on spring break, was found Thursday in the water off a Barcelona beach, police said.

Gracey’s body was found by police divers and positively identified, the press office for Catalonia’s regional police in Barcelona told The Associated Press. The University of Alabama student’s body was found near where he was last seen outside a nightclub with his friends early Tuesday. He was visiting friends in Barcelona for spring break.

Catalan police say that their investigation continues into the cause of death.

Gracey, 20, was last seen outside the Shoko nightclub in Barcelona but separated from friends around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Gracey never returned to the room he was renting with friends, according to family members who live in the suburb of Elmhurst, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Chicago. They realized something was wrong when police contacted them, saying they had recovered his phone.

In a statement released late Thursday, the Gracey family asked for prayers and privacy.

“Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona. Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the statement said.

“We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world. … As we navigate this painful time, we kindly ask for privacy so that we may grieve together and begin to process this loss as a family.”

In an interview conducted before police confirmation of his death, Gracey’s aunt told The Associated Press that he was “just a great kid, a good Catholic boy from the Midwest.”

“Very good student, honors program at University of Alabama, chaplain in his fraternity, you know, just an amazing older brother and role model to his cousins,” Beth Marren O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said her nephew left Alabama on Thursday and spent the weekend in Amsterdam before arriving Monday in Barcelona. Gracey’s family did not immediately know how police came into possession of his phone. Gracey’s father, Taras, is in Barcelona and has been working with police, O’Reilly said.

Barcelona is a popular tourist destination that brings in millions of foreign visitors each year. It is generally safe, especially compared with major U.S. cities, where tourists’ biggest worry are normally pickpockets.

Barcelona’s beaches, located in walking distance of its center, are a main draw especially for young visitors. The area where Gracey went out is a stretch of beach with several restaurants and nightclubs that are frequented by locals and foreigners.

The University of Alabama said in a statement that the school community “is heartbroken to learn of the death of Jimmy Gracey. Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time.”

Gracey was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity at the school, and the international organization said that in addition to serving as chaplain for the school’s chapter, he was a philanthropy chairperson.

___

O’Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois, and Raza reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Associated Press videojournalist Laura Bargfeld in Chicago and writer Suman Naishadham in Madrid contributed.

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